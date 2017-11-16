This Weekend's Style Events

West Daily

Creative Capital Design will host a Pre-Holiday Pop-up Shop & Sample Sale, where you can start your holiday shopping early with the likes of West Daily, Heather Treadway, Alyson Clair, Becky Ross Design, and more. You'll be sure to run into some industry folks, and wine will be on hand to help you kick off the weekend.

Creative Capital Design, 1231 NW Hoyt, Fri Nov 17, 4-8 pm

And... if you’re shopping for the people in your life that tend toward the darker side of things, Black Sunday: Gifts and Riffs is the holiday shopping event for you. On its third year and hosted by Altar PDX co-owners Amy Fox and Cassie Morgan, this event is full of apparel, jewelry, art, and accessories from some of Portland’s greatest alternative brands, including Iron Oxide Designs, Morgaine Faye, Wolf Child, Theeth Jewelry, Rogue:Minx, VAVA Lingerie, and MANY more. This year sees a change of venue for the event to The Alibi Tiki Lounge, so instead of live music there will be karaoke afterward, which will most likely skew toward rock and metal rather than whatever annoying songs people usually sing. More info can be found here. (Full disclosure, I am employed by Altar and Cassie is a Portland Mercury contributor.)

The Alibi Tiki Lounge, Sunday Nov 19, 3-8 pm, 21+

As always, be sure to visit our fashion calendar to keep up to date on all things fashion event related here. Got a fashion event? Drop us a line here.