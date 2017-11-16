Guess Who Could Save a Billion Dollars Under the GOP Tax Plan?

Raise your hand if your party's tax plan is about to hurt the middle class. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Although Donald Trump has repeatedly refused to disclose his taxes (hmm, why could that be?), NBC News commissioned an analysis of Trump's leaked 2005 tax returns and found that Trump and his heirs could stand to save over a BILLION DOLLARS if the GOP's plan to overhaul the tax system goes through. This includes over $20 million in savings just for Trump himself. Not that that is why he is pushing it or anything—I mean, just look at his public statements, like in September, when a reporter asked if Trump would benefit from this plan:

"No, I don't benefit. I don't benefit," Trump said. "In fact, very very strongly, as you see, I think there's very little benefit for people of wealth."

And then, earlier this month: "My accountant called me and said 'you're going to get killed in this bill.’”

Could it be? Is Donald Trump, our commander-in-chief, the man who is supposed to be the leader of the "free world," a liar? Yes, yes, and yes. But don't take our word for it. Take NBC News':

The biggest savings for Trump and his heirs would come from the repeal of the estate tax, which currently levies a 40 percent tax on estates worth more than $5.5 million for individuals and $11 million for couples. Bloomberg's Billionaire Index estimates the president's net worth at about $2.86 billion, and the House GOP's tax proposal calls for the estate tax to be repealed by 2024. If Trump and his wife are still alive at that time, they would save about $400 million for every $1 billion in net assets, according to Cartine. That would add up to about $1.1 billion in savings by 2024. Trump has repeatedly insisted that the tax reform plan would not benefit him and that he would, in fact, take a financial hit from it.

Sigh. Guess it's time to update the ol' Trump lie list, which, as of this week, is at 1,628—and counting.