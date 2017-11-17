Good Morning News: Subpoenas for the Trump Campaign, A Creep Update, and Putting Men in Rice

HAPPY SUBPOENA DAY 2 U: Special Counsel Robert Mueller has issued yet another subpoena to the Trump campaign for more documents related to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Today, in government overreach from the party that loves to complain about government overreach: A Texas woman was arrested for fraud after being threatened with a misdemeanor charge for having an anti-Trump sticker on her car. This is a bad look, and a local district attorney says there's no basis for a misdemeanor charge.

Today, in government overreach from the party that loves to complain about government overreach: House Republicans passed their awful tax reform bill yesterday, which increases taxes on the poor and slashes them for the rich, and I am not being hyperbolic. It's got a long road in the Senate, with possible opposition from Republican Senators Ron Johnson, Susan Collins, and Bob Corker. Oh, and also it's a horrible bill that punishes people with the lowest incomes to slash taxes for the wealthiest.

Today, in not reading the room: A Doc Martens billboard in Portland depicts some red-laced boots. Oops, turns out that's a style choice favored by racist skinheads.

SPORTS NEWS: Timbers manager Caleb Porter is out.

I can't believe there are still Malheur occupation updates to share, and yet: Duane Elmer, the only Oregon-based occupier of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge, who dug a trench in a parking lot over an ancient Paiute burial ground, has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison.

In Gifford National Forest: Authorities are searching for a missing hunter.

Fuck: The Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota has leaked 210,000 gallons of oil.

Finally, some updates on men being terrible: New sexual harassment and assault allegations against George H.W. Bush. In the statehouse, Republicans and Democrats are calling on Senator Jeff Kruse to resign, following multiple reports of sexual harassment and assault. Meanwhile, the Alabama Republican party is standing by Roy Moore, who has now been accused of sexual assault many times over. Having trouble keeping up with the creep updates? The New York Times is keeping a helpful list. The "aftermath" column is something special.

A possible solution, from Roxane Gay:

Just put men in rice. November 16, 2017

Finally, let us all be thankful for Samantha Bee. Good morning!