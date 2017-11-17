The 13th Annual HUMP! Film Festival Winners Are...

The ballot boxes at HUMP! were designed for stuffing...

HUMP!, the world's best dirty little film festival, got its start in Seattle thirteen years ago. Today HUMP! tours all over the USA and Canada—HUMP! will play in fifty cities in 2018—but only audiences in Seattle, Portland, and Olympia get to vote on the HUMP! Awards. HUMP!'s hometown audiences vote for their favorite films in four categories—Best Sex, Best Kink, Best Humor, Best In Show—awarding $15,000 in cash prizes directly to the filmmakers and performers. This was our best-attended HUMP! ever and we just finished counting 20,000 ballots. And the HUMP! Awards go to...

Best Sex ($2,000): The Alley

Best Sex Runner Up ($1,000): The Code

Best Kink ($2,000): Paramnesia

Best Kink Runner Up ($1,000): Dark Room

Best Humor ($2,000): A HUMP! Public Service Announcement

Best Humor Runner Up ($1,000): Dildrone

HUMP! Jury Award ($1,000): Bed Bugs

BEST IN SHOW ($5,000): Connection

Thank you to everyone who made and submitted a film to HUMP! 2017 and congrats to the winners of the 13th Annual HUMP! Awards!

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS FOR THE 14th ANNUAL HUMP! FILM FESTIVAL!

Now is the time to get to work on your films now for the 14th Annual HUMP! Submissions are due September 14th, 2018. For more information on how to submit a film to HUMP! go here. Two important notes for filmmakers and performers: every filmmaker gets a percentage of every single ticket sold on the HUMP! Tour and we are upping the Best In Show Award to $10,000 starting in 2018!

