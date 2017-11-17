Navy Plane Draws Giant Smoke Dicks in the Sky

KREM 2 News out of Spokane reports that the Navy has taken responsibility for some risque chemtrail art that recently appeared in the sky over Okanogan County, which astute observers posted on Twitter.

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky pic.twitter.com/SM8k1tNYaj

— Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) November 16, 2017

KREM 2 asked the Federal Aviation Administration about the incident, and the FAA responded that while there is no safety risk to giant dicks painted in the sky, they "cannot police morality."

The Navy, however, can. "The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable," said Navy officials in a statement.



The Navy has not released the pilot's name, but we think some re-training is in order: Dicks are too easy! You want a real challenge? Try flying a giant vagina.