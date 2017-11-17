The Hollywood Theatre Is Hosting a Free Screening of Unknown Passage: The Dead Moon Story Tomorrow Night

LAUREN BAKER / SHE SHREDS MAGAZINE

To celebrate the life of the late Fred Cole, the Hollywood Theatre, Mississippi Records, Kate Fix and Jason Summers are hosting a screening of Unknown Passage: The Dead Moon Story tomorrow night at 8pm. Cole passed away last week at 69 after battling cancer, and had recently been hospitalized with bleeding in his liver.

The documentary chronicles Dead Moon's history and legacy as one of the Pacific Northwest's most iconic bands. Tickets are free, but they're first come, first served—be sure to get there early.