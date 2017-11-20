Donate to the Scott McCaughey Recovery Fund

Even if you don't know longtime Portland resident Scott McCaughey, you know Scott McCaughey.

He's the guitar wizard who has played with and/or fronted and/or produced (deep breath) R.E.M, Wilco, Young Fresh Fellows, The Minus 5, The Baseball Project, and guested on countless other projects, most recently with Alejandro Escovedo. His trademark sunglasses at night and wild shock of white hair makes him a stand out in any room, or on any stage.

Last week while on tour with Alejandro, Scott suffered a major stroke. He's currently in ICU in San Francisco, receiving excellent care, but with a long road to recovery. That's where you come in....

His lovey wife Mary has established a Go Fund Me campaign to help out, because—and you may not know this—there are gaps in our healthcare system in this country, and it can cost more than what you and I will earn in our lifetimes to regain one's health and well being.

Scott is a living national treasure that we are lucky enough to have as a fellow Rose City resident. He's sub zero cool while being truly one of the nicest guys in the music industry or any other industry, and always steps up to lend a hand when needed.

Now, he needs a hand from us. Donating the cost of your morning latte will go a long way to helping him get back on his feet, literally and figuratively. http://https://www.gofundme.com/c3npfr-scott-mccaughey-medical-fund

You could listen to all his work over the course of a week and never play a song twice. But I've been blasting this one on repeat quite a bit since I heard the news.

Scott, we love and miss you, come home soon.

http://https://youtu.be/CDhfmzIr3go