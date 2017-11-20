What We Know About False Rape Accusations

The idea that false accusations are rare is true, but doesn't tell the whole story. Jensine Eckwall

You've probably already heard that they're exceptionally rare, comprising somewhere between two and 10 percent of rape accusations. But in a piece for Quartz, Sandra Newman explains what we know about people who make false rape accusations, which are often treated as if they're a common threat for men who haven't committed sexual assault.

According to studies on false rape accusations, Newman finds that half are lodged by someone other than the alleged victim. Oftentimes, the accusers are parents, resulting from a daughter facing an unwanted pregnancy. But even if a false accusation is made, the accused rarely face consequences—even though the idea of "personal destruction" (as in "the politics of personal destruction") looms large in the popular imagination about people accused of rape.

Instead, Newman lays out what we do know about false rape accusations, including their motivations. It's a fascinating read about a sliver of social science that's rarely discussed on empirical terms.

She concludes, too: