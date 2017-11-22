Good Morning, News: Net Neutrality's Repeal, Trump Sides With Accused Child Molester, and Uber is the Worst... AGAIN

"If the President can support an accused child molester, why can't you?" Scott Olson / Getty

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! Boy, I know you want me, I can see it in your eyes. But you keep on frontin'. Won't you say what's on your mind? LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Oregon Senator Jeff Kruse (R) has been accused of sexual harassment by a second senator.

Portland commissioner Chloe Eudaly has caused a pickle for the city attorney who must decide if her private posts on social media, in which she discusses Portland business, fall under public records law.

The FCC's plan to repeal Net Neutrality is a terrible idea that will be especially terrible for you if you love streaming and using the internet.

Well, it's official: PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS SIDED WITH AN ACCUSED CHILD MOLESTER.

John Lasseter, a founder of Pixar, is going on leave after admitting to "missteps" with his employees. Funny: What one person may call "missteps," another might call "grabbing, kissing, making comments about physical attributes."

BREAKING: Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges, faces at least 25 years in prison https://t.co/DmHJL1nvmW pic.twitter.com/pl9KGLvWI4 November 22, 2017

And lest we forget, President Trump has been accused of sexually abusing/harassing 13 women—and refuses to admit it or apologize.

Ungrateful fool Donald Trump calls the father of an NBA player an "ungrateful fool" on Twitter (while confirming that he is still a racist).

Uber continues to be THE WORST: In 2016 they hid the fact that private info on 57 million riders and drivers was hacked, and they tried to keep it quiet by paying a $100,000 ransom. THE... WORST!

David Cassidy, the former teen heartthrob from the Partridge Family, has died at the age of 67.

Now about the subject of WEATHER: Warm and wet with a high of (what) 60!

And finally, there is no other TV show on earth more worthy of your time than "Slippery Stairs." Enjoy.

