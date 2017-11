Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer Bill Ward's Heart Problems Force His Band Day of Errors to Cancel Tour

The former Black Sabbath timekeeper's ticker is on the mend. billward.com

Hard-rock group Day of Errors, who were slated to perform at the Dante's on December 9, have had to cancel their tour due to heart problems suffered by drummer Bill Ward, famous for his decades-long stint with heavy-metal pioneers Black Sabbath. In a note on his website, Ward says he is doing fine and recovering, but is not in any condition to handle the rigors of touring. These shows will not be rescheduled. You can get refunds at the point of purchase.