Good Morning, News: Downtown Homeless Patrols, Devastating Mosque Attack, and Depressing Car Sex

Mercury staff

and you've got fellow shoppers to punch, so let's be brief.

First, be sure to read about how the Multnomah County jail is trying to treat mentally ill inmates better—and how it still has big issues to address.

At first you're intrigued, but with each subsequent detail, this story of a Washington couple who crashed while having sex in a car becomes sadder and sadder.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, beset by outcry from downtown businesses, has promised stepped up police patrols in some parts of Portland in order to shoo off homeless people. As I noted on Twitter, we've seen similar efforts in the past.

Also in City Hall news, Portland officials are taking a fresh look at the city's public records policies, after concerns surfaced over Commissioner Chloe Eudaly's posts on Facebook.

A brutal attack on an Egyptian mosque has left more than 230 people dead."The attackers, who traveled in four-wheel-drive vehicles, exploded bombs inside the mosque, then sprayed worshipers with gunfire as they fled, state media reported. A military official said that a suicide bomber was involved in the attack." Just awful.

Popcorn time. Michael Flynn has shown signs he's cooperating with the investigation into Trump's ties with Russia. His lawyers have cut off communications with Trump's team, the NYT reports.

Two men have been arrested in connection with a man who was found shot to death near Portland State University on November 7.

