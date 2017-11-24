The Week in Portland Food and Drink News

COURTESY LOMPOC HEDGE HOUSE

It was a slow news week for food, but that’s to be expected during Thanksgiving. Most folks aren’t opening restaurants at this time of year—but they are closing them, and hatching plans to open new ones and re-open old ones. Let’s get to it.

This week, we reported that Lompoc Brewing’s Hedge House Pub was calling it quits after 14 years. The reason? The once-sleepy but now-bustling stretch of Division Street has become so flush with new restaurants and bars that keeping the pub open might’ve meant operating at a loss into the forseeable future. But don’t get too sad, Lompoc lovers: You still have four other Lompoc pubs to regularly frequent.

Eater reports that Kristofor Lofgren, the man behind Bamboo Sushi’s four Portland restaurants, is zeroing in on poke, with plans to open a second Quickfish Poke Bar at 1241 NW Johnson street. Look for it to open in the spring of 2018.

And the Willamette Week is reporting that Reo Varnado looks like he might just reopen his barbecue joint, Reo’s Ribs, at 4211 NE Sandy, according to an Instagram photo Vanrado posted of himself standing before the building under a sign that says, “We Will Be Back!” If you remember, Reo’s Ribs went up in flames earlier this year.