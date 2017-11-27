Good Morning, News: Hero Sues Trump for Control of Watchdog Agency, and NYT Apologizes for Not Punching Nazi

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! Hit me like a ray of sun, burning through my darkest night. You're the only one that I want, think I'm addicted to your light. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Representatives on both sides of Congress are calling for an end to the secrecy surrounding using taxpayer money to settle sexual harassment cases. Meanwhile Democrat Rep. John Conyers (who paid such a settlement) has surrendered his position on the House Judiciary committee, and Sen. Al Franken—who's been accused of groping several women—says he will be sticking with his job.

Meanwhile, Trump is doubling down on his support for an accused pedophile, Alabama's Roy Moore.

Hero Leandra English, the deputy director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, has filed a suit against President Trump to stop him from hiring Mick Mulvaney (who will certainly fuck it up) to take over the watchdog agency. However, Mulvaney has shown up to work anyway, causing a lot of confusion for everyone working there. (That is what I call a case of the Mondays.)

Today in "No Shit, Sherlock": A CBO analysis of the GOP's tax plan reveals that it will screw over poor people even more than originally thought.

The New York Times has apologized for writing a softball article that sympathizes with an American Nazi instead of knocking his goddamn teeth out.

If Jews really controlled the media as much as Nazis thought, we sure wouldn’t have as many bullshit Nazi puff pieces. — Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) November 25, 2017

Time Inc., the parent company of many magazines such as People, Fortune, Entertainment Weekly, and more have been bought out by a media company—whose owners include the Koch brothers. Greeeeeeeat.

Speaking of Time, Trump seems to think he is going to be chosen as their "Person of the Year"—even though the magazine is clearly saying NOPE.

On the off chance this is something that interests you: Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are engaged! Thought so. Let's talk about something else.

How about THE WEATHER: A mostly dry day with a high of 50 degrees.

And finally, let's get this week off to a positive start with an adorable parody of Stranger Things as performed by the Sesame Street gang.

