Good Morning, News: WaPo Shames Villains, Loretta Smith Faces Complaints, and the Rich Get Richer

You've already read it. READ IT AGAIN. The Washington Post's tale of how it busted a woman posing as a Roy Moore victim in a scheme to discredit the paper is one of those soaring moments of comeuppance that have been seriously lacking in villain-laden 2017. (No shame in popping a bag of morning corn while you re-watch the video of a Post reporter confronting the woman.)

Now back to the regular run of things: Donald Trump spoke at a ceremony to honor Navajo code talkers. He wound up using a Native American slur out of pure pettiness.

It's ugly as hell, but your attention is better focused on the fact that the Senate is trying to build a passable tax "reform" package by loading it even further with provisions that would benefit the wealthy (this to a package independent studies have already found mostly benefits the wealthy). "As Republican leaders pressed for a Senate floor vote this week, there appeared to be little momentum for amendments that would help low-income Americans, which some Republican and many Democratic senators had sought."

Or how about how the Trump administration is quietly but insistently pushing to deregulate Wall Street? It's happening.

breaking county campaign finance rules as she conducts a low-key campaign for Portland City Council? It's been unclear to-date, but new elections complaints against Smith might settle the matter for good.

Christopher Ponte, who routinely films police as a member of a small cadre of local "cop watchers," is facing a federal gun charge after police say he posted photographs of himself with a gun on social media. Ponte has a felony conviction, and is not allowed to possess firearms.

Hey! Vista House and two trails in the Gorge have re-opened, following this summer's devastating Eagle Creek Fire. And hey! Multnomah Falls Lodge should open again next month (but you still won't be able to climb to the top of the falls for a while).

Seattle has a new spending plan on homelessness. Along with spending $34 million on new contracts, the city is focusing on getting people out of shelter and into housing—and believes it can do this at more than double the expected rate with its new strategy.

Oregon Republicans say state Sen. Jeff Kruse, beset by sexual harassment claims, should stay on the job until an investigation is complete.

The Trib has learned there are fewer reporters in Portland these days.

The folks who want you to slap a tax on sugary drinks are putting the effort on ice (GET IT). They'd already spent $800,000 collecting signatures to get on the May ballot, but now want to go for a vote in November 2018. Maybe could have figured that out earlier?