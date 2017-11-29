Good Morning, News: NBC's Matt Lauer Fired, Terrible GOP Tax Bill Moves Forward, and North Korea Can Now Kill Us All

NBC's Matt Lauer fired after "inappropriate sexual behavior" accusation. Jason Kempin / Getty

LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Columbia Sportswear's Tom Byers is using his wealth (with help from his lackeys at the PBA) to buy off Mayor Ted Wheeler in order to shoo homeless people away from his downtown store—and it's working.

Two former Bank of Oswego executives have been convicted of conspiring to commit bank fraud.

Well here's a switch: Oregon Democrats will get to choose the next person to replace an outgoing member of the Oregon House of Representatives... but the catch: The chosen person must be Republican.

The GOP's absolutely TERRIBLE tax bill has taken another leap forward after the budget committee voted to pass it. A full Senate vote could go down later this week.

NBC anchor and host of the Today show, Matt Lauer, has been fired after an accusation of "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace." President Trump—who has admitted to sexual assault, and has been accused of harassment and abuse by 16 women—is still on the job.

President says there should be consequences for sexual misconduct and the spread of false information https://t.co/hP9JgZgVMl November 29, 2017

Speaking of which, Trump has been quietly floating the idea that the Access Hollywood tape, in which he admitted to groping women, is a fake. Access Hollywood reminds us that it is definitely NOT.

Because he is a grotesque racist, President Trump has shared three inflammatory anti-Muslim videos on Twitter.

Oh, that's interesting... the latest North Korean ballistic missile launch has experts thinking they now have range to hit the US capitol.

More trouble for Uber, who according to a source, is in the hole for $1.46 billion.

