  1. Home
  2. All Events
  3. Valentine's Day Calendar

All Valentine's Day Events

Ad A Night at Zarz: Valentines Dinner Events

Join us from 6:30 to 10pm February 10th and 14th. $70 for 2 dinners, champagne, shared desert and Live Jazz. Newly opened in the Historic Pearne building on 1st.

Valentine's at Pix 2017 Food and Drink

Tues Feb 14 at 10 am

Pix/Bar Vivant Southeast

Andina Valentine's Lunch & Dinner Food and Drink

Tues Feb 14 at 11:30 am and 5 pm

Andina Northwest $75

EastBurn Valentine's Day Dinner Food and Drink

Tues Feb 14 at 3 pm

EastBurn Southeast

Valentine's Day Elopement Package Food and Drink

Tues Feb 14 at 3 pm

Hip Chicks Do Wine Southeast $20-225

Valentines with ^5 Cider Food and Drink

Tues Feb 14 at 4 pm

Portland Cider House Southeast

Aviary Valentine's Dinner Food and Drink

Tues Feb 14 at 5 pm

Aviary Northeast $70-105

Le Pigeon's Valentine's Day Dinner Food and Drink

Tues Feb 14 at 5:30 and 8:30 pm

Le Pigeon Southeast $260

St. Valentine's Compassionate Feast Music

Tues Feb 14 at 5:30 and 8:30 pm

Tabor Bread $65-75

Valentine's Day Truffle Pairing Dinner Food and Drink

Tues Feb 14 at 6 pm

Multnomah Whiskey Library Southwest $250

Valentines with John Gilmore Music

Tues Feb 14 at 6:30 pm

Wilf's Restaurant (In Union Station) Northwest

Bryson Cone, Laura Hopkins Music

Tues Feb 14 at 7 pm

Rev. Nat's Cidery & Taproom Northeast Free

Eric John Kaiser Music

Tues Feb 14 at 7 pm

Edgefield Elsewhere Free

My Dreamy Valentine Film

Tues Feb 14 at 7 pm

Revolution Hall Southeast Free

Rontoms' 8th Annual Valentine's Day Show Music

Tues Feb 14 at 7 pm

Rontoms Southeast $12-15

Spoil Me: Valentine's Night Slow Jams Music

Tues Feb 14 at 7 pm

Paris Theater Downtown $5

The Mystery Box Show Valentine's Spectacular Books

Tues Feb 14 at 7 pm

Alberta Rose Theatre Northeast $20-55

A Storm Large Valentine Music

Tues Feb 14 at 7:30 pm

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Downtown $35-120

Sweet as Candy: Valentine's Day Show Comedy

Tues Feb 14 at 7:30 pm

Harvey's Comedy Club Northwest $15

Tony Hinchcliffe Comedy

Tues Feb 14 at 7:30 pm

Helium Comedy Club Southeast $20

Tony Starlight Valentine's Day Special Music

Tues Feb 14 at 7:30 pm

The Tony Starlight Showroom Southeast $30-74

Hearts On Fire: Country Duet Showcase Music

Tues Feb 14 at 8 pm

Star Theater Downtown $10-25

The Round Music

Tues Feb 14 at 8 pm

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church North $5

Reva DeVito, B. Bravo, Barisone, DJ Lamar LeRoy, The Last Artful, Dodgr Music

Tues Feb 14 at 8:30 pm

Holocene Southeast

All the Feels Music

Tues Feb 14 at 9 pm

The Liquor Store Southeast $4-5

Anti-Valentine's Day Dance Party Music

Tues Feb 14 at 9 pm

EastBurn Southeast

French Vanilla, Dubais, Cockeye Music

Tues Feb 14 at 9 pm

Valentine's Downtown

Speaker Minds, Mighty Deadly Music

Tues Feb 14 at 9 pm

Kelly's Olympian Downtown $7

Under The Covers: A Valentine's Day Affair Music

Tues Feb 14 at 9 pm

Doug Fir Southeast $10-12

Morton's Valentine's Dinner Food and Drink

Through Feb 14

Morton's the Steakhouse Downtown $56

Haunted Valentine Pub Tour Food and Drink

Through Feb 18 at 7 pm

Various Locations Elsewhere $59

  • 1-30 of 31

Are we missing something? Submit a listing