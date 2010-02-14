Join us from 6:30 to 10pm February 10th and 14th. $70 for 2 dinners, champagne, shared desert and Live Jazz. Newly opened in the Historic Pearne building on 1st.
Tues Feb 14 at 10 am
Pix/Bar Vivant Southeast
Tues Feb 14 at 11:30 am and 5 pm
Andina Northwest $75
Tues Feb 14 at 3 pm
EastBurn Southeast
Tues Feb 14 at 3 pm
Hip Chicks Do Wine Southeast $20-225
Tues Feb 14 at 4 pm
Portland Cider House Southeast
Tues Feb 14 at 5 pm
Aviary Northeast $70-105
Tues Feb 14 at 5:30 and 8:30 pm
Le Pigeon Southeast $260
Tues Feb 14 at 5:30 and 8:30 pm
Tabor Bread $65-75
Tues Feb 14 at 6 pm
Multnomah Whiskey Library Southwest $250
Tues Feb 14 at 6:30 pm
Wilf's Restaurant (In Union Station) Northwest
Tues Feb 14 at 7 pm
Rev. Nat's Cidery & Taproom Northeast Free
Tues Feb 14 at 7 pm
Edgefield Elsewhere Free
Tues Feb 14 at 7 pm
Revolution Hall Southeast Free
Tues Feb 14 at 7 pm
Rontoms Southeast $12-15
Tues Feb 14 at 7 pm
Paris Theater Downtown $5
Tues Feb 14 at 7 pm
Alberta Rose Theatre Northeast $20-55
Tues Feb 14 at 7:30 pm
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Downtown $35-120
Tues Feb 14 at 7:30 pm
Harvey's Comedy Club Northwest $15
Tues Feb 14 at 7:30 pm
Helium Comedy Club Southeast $20
Tues Feb 14 at 7:30 pm
The Tony Starlight Showroom Southeast $30-74
Tues Feb 14 at 8 pm
Star Theater Downtown $10-25
Tues Feb 14 at 8 pm
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church North $5
Tues Feb 14 at 8:30 pm
Holocene Southeast
Tues Feb 14 at 9 pm
The Liquor Store Southeast $4-5
Tues Feb 14 at 9 pm
EastBurn Southeast
Tues Feb 14 at 9 pm
Valentine's Downtown
Tues Feb 14 at 9 pm
Kelly's Olympian Downtown $7
Tues Feb 14 at 9 pm
Doug Fir Southeast $10-12
Through Feb 14
Morton's the Steakhouse Downtown $56
Through Feb 18 at 7 pm
Various Locations Elsewhere $59
