Portland’s Pretty Back on the Flea Wagon

That’s a whole lot o’ denim and I’m loving every inch of it. Photos by Marissa Sullivan

Man, it’s been a minute since I last checked out the Portland Flea + Food (featuring tons of vintage and local crafts, held on the last Sunday of the month). News flash: It may have gotten better! When I say it’s been a minute, I mean I actually drove to Portland Flea’s old location on Union + Pine, because even though I follow them on Instagram and keep hearing good things, I most certainly did not retain the information that in 2016 they moved to SE 6th and Salmon (between Jacobsen Salt Co. and Rejuvenation). When I finally got there, I walked around and checked out my favorite vintage hawkers, Zero Wave, Bristlecone, and the like—all awesome as expected. But then I got word there were a lot more vendors, and when I found the tent out back I realized the Flea had really stepped it up, especially in the vintage department. Not only was there a lot more in general, but especially so in the way of men’s vintage, which can be really tough to find. Plus there were mimosas, a Bunk sandwich cart, as well as baskets, aprons, and a bunch of rugs for sale. Okay, now you’ve got my attention, the Flea! See you next month, because I’m officially back on the Flea wagon!

Could this person be nailing it any more? Those clogs are gold!Pups are the best accessories.I should’ve had her take off her jacket because the jumper she had on was adorable.