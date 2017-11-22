Sold Out The Sixth Annual Portland Fashion & Style Awards

POISON WATERS Jeff Wong

Sunday, November 5 marked the sixth annual Portland Fashion & Style Awards (PFSA)—an event created and spearheaded by Venus Allure Salon and Spa owner Ann Akre. Each year, Akre and her team put together a program that seeks to celebrate and bring attention to businesses city-wide in every category of fashion, such as best model, best photographer, best salon, best boutiques, best designer, best stylist, and more.

Production-wise, the team takes this show very seriously. Transforming a Portland Art Museum hall into an awards ceremony is no small feat, but they really pulled out all the stops to give it a red carpet feel. There’s a lovely touch of pomp and circumstance that makes the show a fun tradition—especially for those who dress to the nines each year.

ANNE MARIE SKETCH AND ANN AKRE Jeff Wong

One element that really sets the PSFA apart is its mingling of industry professionals from different parts of the city that would otherwise not come into contact with each other. As attendees, we have the opportunity to learn what’s happening outside our little orbits. For example, I was touched when the winner for Best Salon SW, Mascola’s Salon, remarked in her acceptance speech that she’d been in business for 50 years and had passed the torch down to her daughters who were keeping it going. It’s these types of small business stories that we seldom get to hear, yet define our city. Plus, the tradition of Poison Waters as MC is always an absolute joy, as she’s the loveliest, funniest, and most charming stage presence you could ever hope for.

VEIL & VALOR Jeff Wong

A small team of judges chose the winners from four nominees in each category (and there was also a people’s choice award). It does seem like some of the categories need expansion due to the volume of professionals in our city, but that’s certainly part of the growing nature of this event. Each year, PFSA gets better and includes more elements of the overall picture in Portland’s fashion scene.

This year, the winners in each category were:

Best Fashion Publisher: Portland Mercury

Best Footwear Designer: D’Wayne Edwards, PENSOLE

Best Salon (SW): Mascola’s Salon

Best Salon (NW): Fringe

Best Salon (NE): Strut Salon

Best Salon (SE): Phagan’s School of Hair Design

Best Boutique (NE): Haunt

Best Boutique (SE): Union Rose

Best Boutique (NW): Anne Bocci Boutique (People’s Choice)

Best Boutique (SW): Adorn (People’s Choice)

Most Fashionable Female TV Personality: Jenny Hansson

Most Fashionable Male TV Personality: Brian McFayden

Best Fashion Wardrobe Stylist: Brandon Gaston

Best Accessory Designer: Anne Bocci

Best Fashion Photographer: Tom Boehme

Fashion Show Producer: Elizabeth Mollo

Best Makeup Artist: Carrie Strahle

Best Hairstylist: Sarah Adams

Best Plus-Size Model: Keri Atkins

Best Female Model: Devon Blackerby

Best Male Model: Eduardo Reyes

Best Emerging Designer: Sundari Fanklin (People’s Choice)

Best Menswear Designer: Tony Iyke, Designs by THOR, The House of Rose (People’s Choice)

Best Women’s Wear Designer: Sonia Kasparian (People’s Choice)

You can find out more about Portland Fashion & Style Awards and nominate the businesses you care about at portlandfashionandstyleawards.com.