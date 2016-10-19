The Mercury Voting Cheat Sheet Here's Where We Stand on (Most of) the Issues

CANDIDATES NATIONAL PRESIDENT:

Hillary Clinton—Are you fucking kidding? STATEWIDE GOVERNOR:

Kate Brown—Sure. She’s been okay. SECRETARY of STATE:

Brad Avakian—We still don’t want Dennis Richardson that close to being governor. ATTORNEY GENERAL:

Ellen Rosenblum—But she needs to release the Larry O’Dea investigation already. CITY OF PORTLAND CITY COMMISSIONER, POSITION 4:

Chloe Eudaly—She’ll bring needed perspective. MULTNOMAH COUNTY COUNTY COMMISSION, DISTRICT 1:

Sharon Meieran—Don’t mess this up, Sharon. COUNTY COMMISSION, DISTRICT 4:

Lori Stegmann—Best pick to represent East County (and stegosaurs). MEASURES STATEWIDE 94 (Doing away with mandatory judge retirements):

Yes—Judgy old people. 95 (Lets universities invest in equities):

Yes—It’s boring, but useful. 96 (Lottery money to veterans’ services):

Yes—UNLESS YOU HATE VETERANS. 97 ($3 billion corporate tax hike):

Yes—But only because no one has a better plan. 98 (More money for technical education/dropout prevention):

Yes—Too few Oregon students are graduating. This could help! 99 (Lottery funds for outdoor schools):

Yes—Bad news, lazy youths. 100 (Prohibiting sale of endangered animal parts):

Yes—Won’t someone think of the pangolins! CITY OF PORTLAND 26-179 ($258.4 million Portland housing bond):

Yes—This city needs it. 26-180 (3 percent recreational pot sales tax):

Yes—Cough it up, stoners. MULTNOMAH COUNTY 26-181 (Extends Multnomah County term limits):

Yes—Four more years! 26-182 (Lets county commissioners keep job while running for chair):

Yes—Fixes a kink in the system. 26-183 (Appoint Multnomah County sheriff):

No—Hold the bastards accountable. 26-184 (County campaign finance limits):

Yes—Because Oregon’s current system sucks. METRO 26-178 (Renew Metro levy for natural areas):

Yes—For the fish. And the pangolins, if we ever get any.