HUMP! Springs Eternal Dan Savage’s 13th Annual Amateur Porn Film Festival Kicks Off This Week

Paramensia Sarah England

For the last 13 years, the first two weekends in November bring a special treat to Portland. Thousands of adoring, sex-positive fans gather in theaters to laugh, scream, and drool over Dan Savage’s HUMP! Film Festival—a truly delightful smorgasbord of five-minute, amateur pornographic films. Gay, straight, queer, bi, trans, big, small, kinky, and vanilla, HUMP! has something for everyone, making it one of those must-see “weird” events Portlanders look forward to year round.

For those who attended last year’s HUMP!, you’ll recall that November 2016 provided—ahem—other events, as well. Opening weekend (November 3-5, 2016) was filled with innocent hope: HUMP! was introduced with anecdotes about the impending election, references to pantsuits, and apologies about the “Make America Great Again” hats that had been selected as an extra-credit prop long before anyone imagined how far Trump would permeate the election cycle. Thank goodness we wouldn’t have to hear from him after Tuesday, November 7, amiright?

The post-election screenings the following weekend had a distinctly different tone. There was sadness, a few tears, and more apologies for the now oppressive red hats littering the films.

But that second weekend also delivered a resounding message: We were there, despite the presidential trainwreck. Whatever threats they made to our civil liberties, reproductive rights, and our friends and families, we would overcome them together. It was empowering to imagine how much the people who imposed those threats would hate what we were doing. What could possibly piss Mike Pence off more than thousands of beautiful, kinky, queer, and straight folks coming together in celebration of their sexual freedoms, and watching literal pornography on the big screen?

One year later, this lineup of HUMP! isn’t just for spite-watching. There’s an air of positivity, excitement, and delight in these films. That magic only exists because of our incredible filmmakers and audiences who come together to make and watch porn that represents us. Together we’re changing the way America sees—and makes and shares—porn. HUMP! has always been about signal-boosting the relationships, sexualities, colors, shapes, kinks, humor, and beauty that we want to see in the world, and this year is no different.

So read up on this year’s amazing lineup of sexy, fun, and sometimes hilarious films! And don’t forget: With every ticket you’ll receive a ballot and the chance to vote for your favorite flicks—and the winners will be awarded $15,000 in cash prizes! Wow!

THE FILMS OF HUMP! 2017

Objectify

Once you’ve got HUMP! on the brain, even the most mundane objects look a whole lot sexier.

Desert Pussy

A very real couple gets it on in Monument Valley, and will have you dreaming of outdoor destination sex from dusk until dawn.

A Sunday Hike

The Blair Witch Project meets an anarchist EDM festival in this witchy, magical queer porn.

A HUMP! Public Service Announcement

Educational and sexy, this film proposes an easy way to avoid a no good, very bad day.

The Alley

Fine tattooed strangers find an extremely hot way to pass the time between a few spin cycles.

Boys at the Beach

What’s more fun than a day at the beach? A day at the beach with a group meat spin!

The Code

If you haven’t already been detoured by their garbage business practices, this film will convince you to never take Uber again. Lyft for life. NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT TRY THIS IN YOUR LYFT RIDE HOME FROM THE SHOW.

Bum Appétit

This kinky couple skips straight past dinner to the good stuff. We knew there was a reason we liked the eggplant emoji so much.

Hermetic Dating Rituals

Animated ritualistic demon porn is a first for HUMP!, but this film makes us happy to welcome it into our kinky family.

Dark Room

You might recognize some of the cast of this rough romp. Featuring hot bodies, great sex, and an ending you’ll not soon forget.

Is Queefing an Instrument?

Queefing is the new airhorn.

Pizza Roles

Pizza roles are always better than gender roles. In this meta porn, there’s no telling what stereotypes will be shattered next!

Bed Bugs

The ghost of boyfriend past haunts a trashed mattress.

Prey

Set in a post-apocalyptic nightmare, a man tries to outrun sexually charged hunters in this dark, kinky fantasy. Very Cormac McCarthy, but with more whipping.

Second-Favorite Man

The number-one country banger about polyamory.

Morning Comes

Ruminations on sexual insecurity and some very real, very hot morning sex.

Oh the Savings

What really gets this solo masturbator going? A thick wallet.

Paramnesia

Kinky Tumblr girls shot a Lynchian porn! Get ready for sexy, scary, and simultaneously adorable nightmares.

Connection

A coffee shop fantasy turns a contemporary dance routine in one of the sexiest stripteases HUMP! has ever seen.

The Spaces Between

A lesbian couple tries to overcome the barriers of an un-woke relationship.

Turiya

A Depeche Mode video on Quaaludes. Get ready for gender bending, mind warping, double-sided dildo magic.

Dildrone

“Cool drone,” said no one ever... until these folks equipped one with a dildo.