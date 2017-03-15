The Sense of an Ending Will Make You Cry if You See It on an Airplane Starring Everyone’s Polite British Grandpa, Jim Broadbent!

THE SENSE OF AN ENDING “Let’s toast to my dark and secret dark secret.”

The Sense of an Ending, Ritesh Batra’s adaptation of Julian Barnes’ Man Booker Prize-winning novel, will make you cry if you see it on an airplane. It’s slow and a little boring, but it captures a wonderful balance between polite British domestic drama, Classic Tale of an Old Person Trying Out Being a Good Person (It’s Not Too Late!), and a portrait of a nontraditional family who are dysfunctional but not unhappy. It’s hard to spend any real time around that kind of nuance and care without getting all verklempt. (Full disclosure: These are my favorite genres—especially the Old Person Trying to Do Better narrative, a motif mastered by movies like The Royal Tenenbaums.)