The Foreigner: Jackie Chan Versus Pierce Brosnan! God Bless you, Jackie Chan.

THE FOREIGNER Please kick that door shut please kick that door shut please kick that door shut

Here’s what The Foreigner looks like: Taken, but with Jackie Chan. But if you walk into the theater expecting either a Taken knockoff or a typical Jackie Chan vehicle, you’re going to be disappointed. Which is a shame, because The Foreigner is really interesting—just not for the sort of reasons that fit into a trailer.

Let’s get the Taken thing out of the way first: Yes, Chan plays Quan, a frumpy dad with secret Special Forces training. And yes, his only daughter (Katie Leung) is immediately blown up by terrorists. But Taken movies operate with a straightforward set of rules (Liam Neeson has a particular set of skills, bad guys have his whatever), while The Foreigner threads Quan’s quest for vengeance through a complex web of contemporary British counter-terrorism and North Ireland politics.

It’s also a chance for Chan to demonstrate his dramatic talents to a Western audience—which may take a bit of getting used to. Quan is a man hollowed out by grief, and Chan translates his talent for demanding physical comedy into a keenly observed body language of hunched shoulders and shuffling steps. Paired with Pierce Brosnan’s effortlessly menacing charm, there’s a lot of, well, acting, in a genre that’s usually reserved for stoicism and grave intonation.

The closest analogues to The Foreigner I can think of are Harrison Ford’s Jack Ryan movies, which married a handful of action set-pieces with lots of wonky spycraft and a bit of soap opera and seduction (fittingly, The Foreigner is based off Stehen Leather’s book, published in that same, early ’90s era). It’s not a bad combo, but it does seem like something you need to be primed for, especially in 2017. But now that you know what The Foreigner really is, I say go for it.