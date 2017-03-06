The Portland Mercury's Highball Starts Today! 7 Days of $5 Cocktails!

It’s time for... HIGHBALL!

Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!

Here at the Portland Mercury, we know just what you need, given the current state of 2017, life, the universe, and everything: You need GOOD BOOZE, and you need it NOW!

So prepare yourself (and your liver) for the Portland Mercury’s HIGHBALL! We’ve teamed up with over 40 of the finest bars and restaurants in Portland—along with our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—to bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! At each of Highball’s locations, you’ll find specially crafted cocktails that are available only to Highball participants. Even better? Each of these fantastic, sanity-saving cocktails will be available ALL DAY (not just during happy hour!) and cost you a mere $5!

Stay tuned for our definitive list of all the Highball cocktails! And before you (responsibly) try as many of them as you can, keep a few things in mind….

Wilf's Kentucky Spring Fling MINH TRAN

• Drink responsibly. This goes without saying, but because we love you, here’s a reminder: Be safe and smart with your Highball consumption, and never drink and drive!

• Be patient. We all need a drink (or 40) right now. But so do our friends, our neighbors, and our sworn enemies! So if a Highball bar gets slammed, or if there’s a crazy line, or they run out of those little umbrellas? Be cool—we’ll all feel better soon enough! And pay in cash if you can—it’ll save time, and your server will appreciate it.

• Tip your bartenders, and order food. Sure, the best part about Highball are all those $5 drinks… but each of our Highball locations also has great food, and their talented bartenders will be working hard to make sure we all have plenty of fun (and plenty of booze). So relax, grab a bite, and let your bartenders and waitstaff know how much you appreciate ‘em!

Here they are...the 2017 Highball participants:

Alberta Street Pub

The Alibi

Atlantis Lounge at Mississippi Pizza Pub

Bit House Saloon

Bota Bar

Brix Tavern

Clinton Street Pub

Conquistador Lounge

Crow Bar

Dig A Pony

Dot's Cafe

Double Barrel Tavern

Double Dragon

East Glisan Pizza Lounge

Fifth Quadrant

The Fireside

Fortune

Gold Dust Meridian

Home, A Bar

Iconic

Landmark Saloon

Lightning Will

Limelight

Lompoc Tavern

Loyal Legion

Lutz Tavern

Mad Son's Pub

Nick's Famous Coney Island

Night Light Lounge

Quality Bar

The Rambler

Revelry

Reverend's BBQ

Sandy Hut

Saucebox

Slow Bar

Smokehouse Tavern

The Standard

Stella Taco

Swank and Swine

Tilt

Tryst

Valentines

The Wayback

Wilfs