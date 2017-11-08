Resistance Events for the Week of November 8-14

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Preserve the Wonder

If the Eagle Creek Fire reignited your desire to preserve and protect the Gorge, teaming up with Friends of the Columbia Gorge might be the next move for you. Preserve the Wonder’s goal is to conserve hundreds of acres of this national treasure along the Washington side. Nurse a free beer while you learn about the seven sites of preservation and how you can help. Castaway Portland, 1900 NW 18th, 6-8 pm, FREE

Election Night Take Back

Writing a letter to your local leaders has never been easier. This event is hosted by Handwritten Revolution, a subscription service for political snail mail enthusiasts, and by simply showing up, you can get a free letter writing kit and pen. And if that’s not good enough, they’ll even take care of the dirty work known as postage! Dig a Pony, 736 SE Grand, 6:30-8:30 pm, FREE

Screening: The Central Park Five

When five Black and brown youth were accused and wrongfully convicted of brutal assault in an incident now known as the Central Park jogger case, they spent between six to 13 years imprisoned for a crime DNA tests proved they didn’t commit before the charges were vacated in 2002. A panel discussion will follow the screening with Oregon Innocence Project and Oregon Justice Resource Center. Whitsell Auditorium at Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park, 6:30-9:30 pm, $15 suggested minimum donation

Ray Warren Symposium on Race and Ethnic Studies

This three-day symposium features panel discussions, workshops, and keynote presentations about topics like the intersections of trauma and memory, reparations and reconciliation, and the formation of identity. All events are free and first-come. Full schedule here. Lewis & Clark College, 0615 SW Palatine Hill, Wednesday 7 pm-9 pm; Thursday 9 am-9 pm; Friday 9:30 am-9 pm, FREE

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Eat It, Maria!

Puerto Rican chef Karlo Prado cooks the foods he grew up eating but has never seen on a menu in Portland. This five-course meal features succulent seafood, coffee-rubbed filet mignon, and traditional coconut pudding for dessert, among other offers not available at his food cart, Carlito’s Cocina. A portion of proceeds go to Oregon Para Puerto Rico for hurricane relief. Portland Mercado, 7238 SE Foster, 6-8 pm, $45

Date Safe Project presents “Can I Kiss You?”

Irie Page is a teen who hosts educational discussions about consent, intimacy, and relationships worldwide. Page and Mike Domitrz will lead a talk geared towards adolescents, teens, and young adults above the ages of 12. Open to all genders and orientations, because consent is always sexy (and important). Lincoln Hall at Portland State University, 1620 SW Park, 7-8:30 pm, FREE

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Musical Picket for Negotiations

A year and a half after going public, the Burgerville Workers Union won’t back down. In the face of negotiation attempts that continue to get shut down by Burgerville big wigs, the union returns with a song-filled picket line! Now this is a carol I can get behind. Burgerville, 1135 NE MLK, 5-7:30 pm, FREE

Karaoke Fundraiser for Sisters of the Road

Don’t miss the chance to scream-sing the Offspring’s “Self Esteem” for a good cause! Cider Riot will host a karaoke night and raffle to help Sisters of the Road raise money to keep the organization afloat. Your contributions help the café continue to serve quality food in a warm, safe place. Entry fee earns you a raffle ticket and pint of cider (and other songs to choose from). Cider Riot, 807 NE Couch, 7-10 pm, $10 suggested donation

Screening: Fattitude

Fattitude examines the way media and culture perpetuate weight bias. Bodies are beautiful and are meant to be embraced at all sizes. In addition to 24-inch theater seats, the venue will provide bench seating and foldout chairs. If you buy tickets in advance, be sure to mark “session one” at checkout. Avalon Theatre, 3451 SE Belmont, 9:30-11 pm, $12

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Vegan Peruvian Popup for LA Guinea Pig Rescue

For 18 years, Los Angeles Guinea Pig Rescue has housed an average of 100 to 150 guinea pigs at a time for adoption. But after a hoarding rescue case left them with a sudden influx of 700 guinea pigs with nearly 100 pregnant, the group is scrambling to provide care. Chica Vegan, an incredible Peruvian-born chef who donates her skills to hosting popup meals for good causes, will host three-course meals with all proceeds donated. They regularly sell out, so purchase your ticket ASAP! Can’t make it? Donate here. Location shared after registering, Southeast Portland, 2-4 pm; 7-9 pm, $30

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Outside the Frame presents Leaving Home

Outside the Frame provides cameras and guidance to youth experiencing homelessness. The results? A thriving community of budding filmmakers. Watch new films directed by youth experiencing homelessness at this gala screening that will also honor Tia Plympton, recipient of a lifetime achievement award for her extensive work serving homeless youth. Portland Center Stage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th, 6-9 pm, FREE

Clinton Street Resistance Series presents Repo Man

Grab a bucket of buttery popcorn and enjoy a screening of Repo Man because it is most definitely punk rock to support Ride Connection—a Portland-based nonprofit that provides rides to seniors and folks with disabilities! Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton, 6:30-9 pm, $5 suggested donation