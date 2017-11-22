Resistance Events for the Week of November 22-28

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Thanksgiving with Verde Cocina

Mexican-owned eatery Verde Cocina is serving up delicious meals that also give back this Thanksgiving. They’ll offer meals that can be accommodated to nearly any diet, with seatings at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm. (Consider reserving tickets in advance to save a few bucks.) All net profits will be donated to the Oregon Food Bank. Verde Cocina, 5515 SW Canyon, 11 am-5 pm, $12-45

Feast for Southeast

Although Thanksgiving was never really about giving, you can give back this year by sharing your time and company to support Feast for Southeast’s community meal. Sign up to play games, host a table, or help folks sort through warm clothes to take home. Spots are limited and require attendance at a mandatory volunteer training at 7:30 pm at Mt. Scott Community Center. Sign up for an hour-long shift at tinyurl.com/feast-se-2017. Mt. Scott Community Center, 5530 SE 72nd, 1-4 pm, FREE

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Thanksgiving-Back Weekend Event Series

Know Your City preserves and uplifts stories from Portland’s marginalized communities through print media, storytelling events, and tours. This weekend-long series offers the chance to attend up to six events at a steep discount. Learn about the history of Portland, displacement, decolonizing language, and more. Day passes also available. See the full schedule at tinyurl.com/kyc-thanks. Various locations, Fri Nov 24-Sun Nov 26, all day, $20

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

2017 PDX Black Holiday Bazaar

After your Black Friday shopping embargo lifts, support small Black-owned businesses to stock up on gifts for the holidays instead. Vendor items include a range of goods including knit hats, quilts, natural hair care products, art, and more. Bring a donation for the toy drive, which will be distributed at a Black Santa event in early December. Portland Alumnae Chapter-Delta, 3534 SE Main, Sat Nov 25-Sun Nov 26, 9 am-5 pm, FREE

NorCal Fire Relief Benefit featuring Worws, Phantom Family, and Lonesome Valley Pussyfooters

After fires in Sonoma County this summer destroyed almost 7,000 buildings and killed 23 people, undocumented communities are left especially vulnerable as they don’t qualify for assistance as easily (or at all, depending on the source). This benefit show is filled with punk and bluegrass, features a raffle, and will raise money for UndocuFund, an organization working directly with undocumented immigrants to provide relief and support. Tonic Lounge, 3100 NE Sandy, 8:30 pm-midnight, $8

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Food Fight! Grocery presents 10 Percent Day for Mental Health Providers Unite

Whether you’re looking to fill up your pantry, vegetable crisper, or are simply in need of a tasty snack, consider paying a visit to Food Fight! as they donate 10 percent of sales all day to Mental Health Providers Unite, a group that works at the intersections of social justice and mental health. The group offers emotional support at protests and also hosts a free support group for other mental health providers among other actions. Food Fight! Grocery, 1217 SE Stark and 11155 NE Halsey, 9 am-8 pm, FREE

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Clinton Street Resistance presents Brazil

The world of Brazil is a creepy dystopia that should only remain a cinematic reality. So if you’d like to see a nightmare unfold right before your eyes (from the comfort of a Clinton Street Theater seat), you’re in luck. Watch this surreal flick unfold while raising money for literary nonprofit Books for Prisoners. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton, 7-10 pm, $5

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Dough for Dollars to Support Lane Middle School

Grab a slice or treat yourself to a whole pie at this all-day fundraiser in partnership with Lane Middle School and Pizzicato. Twenty percent of the local pizza chain’s Westmoreland store sales will be donated to Lane Middle School’s PTA and help fund mini grants for teachers and their projects. Pre-orders are available if you’d like to skip the wait! Westmoreland Pizzicato, 1630 SE Bybee, 11:30 am-9 pm

Transgender Justice 101 Training

Basic Rights Oregon will lead a training for people who want to be better allies for transgender folks in our community. Whether you’re a concerned citizen, inclusive employer, or part of a progressive church organization, the topics discussed will be applicable and helpful. West Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 8470 SW Oleson, 6-8:30 pm, FREE

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

Voz – Workers Rights Education Project

Voz (which means “voice” in Spanish) is a worker-led organization that empowers day laborers and immigrants to improve their working conditions and protect civil rights through leadership development, organization, education, and economic opportunity. More than half a million dollars in stolen wages have been reclaimed with the assistance of Voz since the nonprofit was established in 2008. Their MLK Jr Worker Center connects hundreds of workers with local employers every month.

Current opportunities: ESL internship (5-10 hours per week), executive assistant internship (20-25 hours per week), dispatching (duties include providing assistance at front desk and answering calls/emails, Saturdays through Thursdays), ESL class teaching (Tuesday and/or Wednesday mornings from 8-9 am), and flyering events (next opportunity tentatively planned for Dec 1 or 2). To get involved or for more info, send an email to volunteercoordinator [at] portlandvoz [dot] org.