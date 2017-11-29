Resistance Events for the Week of November 29-December 5

Fish Martinez at the Musical Benefit for Red Lodge Transition Services / Thu Nov 30 Mississippi Pizza Pub Miss Lopez Media

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Ink & Drink for EASA

Every last Wednesday, Portland-based artists come together for an evening of drinking and drawing with the collective goal of raising money. Half of all live sketch sales go toward a different nonprofit, and this month’s proceeds benefit a mental health treatment program, EASA, focused on serving young people. Dig a Pony, 736 SE Grand, 7-10 pm, FREE

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30

A Place to Call Home: Exploring Housing in Oregon

If you’ve ever wanted to engage in a community-driven conversation about housing as a basic need, this is your chance. Join this educational evening led by Cristina Palacios, who was formerly with the Community Alliance of Tenants, and whose work focuses on exploring housing as it relates to social justice, race, ability, immigration status, and more. Northeast Coalition of Neighborhoods, 4815 NE 7th, 6:30-8:30 pm, FREE

Musical Benefit for Red Lodge Transition Services

Red Lodge Transition Services is an amazing new Native American-led organization that helps formerly incarcerated women successfully transition back into society. While Rome Burns is a group of musicians that hosts events that highlight music as a tool for social change and this event is part of an ongoing series. Enjoy the sounds of contemporary roots trio Cedar Rose and hip hop-inspired artist Fish Martinez while chowing down on pizza. Cover fee helps Red Lodge raise funds to purchase a van. Mississippi Pizza Pub, 3552 N Mississippi, 8-10 pm, $10

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

The Story of Skinhead Screening, DJs, and Donation Drive

As many radical Doc Martens-and-suspender-wearing punks in Portland will tell you, skinhead culture was born from Jamaican rude boys. Don Letts’ The Story of Skinhead carefully retells the history of a style gone terribly awry after being hijacked by neo-Nazis, and instead seeks to uplift its original roots. This screening, hosted by the Red and Black Subculture Club, will be followed with a relevant DJ set of oi and boss reggae, and a drop-off site for warm weather supplies in partnership with Montavilla NAC. Cider Riot, 807 NE Couch, 6:30 pm-midnight, FREE

We the Dreamers: An Art Show to Defend DACA

In response to the rescindment of DACA (an anti-deportation program that, since 2012, has protected almost 690,000 people who came to the US before age 16), undocumented artist Heldáy de la Cruz will showcase 10 portraits of DACA recipients and raise money for three immigrant rights organizations. The event will feature a silent auction, music from DJ Suavecito and a special guest, and drinks. Pre-sale tickets are highly encouraged. After-party to follow at NYX. Ecotrust, 721 NW 9th, 7:30-11 pm, $10 suggested donation

Ruff Life: Dog Art Show and Fundraiser

One Tail at a Time PDX was highlighted earlier this year in this column’s volunteer spotlight, and you can continue showing support for the no-kill dog rescue by purchasing beautiful puppy portraits illustrated by local artists like Sheri Smith and Justin Moran. You’ll have 150 to pick from! Instrument, 3529 N Williams, 6-9 pm, FREE

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

What’s Next for Solar in Oregon? Solar Oregon 2017 Annual Meeting

Interested in learning more about the future of Oregon’s solar and clean energy policies or potentially joining Solar Oregon as a member? Their annual meeting is free and open to the public. You can also purchase a $20 ticket if you’d like to eat a hot lunch during the workshop and donate to the cause. Shop People, 416 SE Oak, 10 am-2 pm, FREE

Morpheus Youth Project Art & Music Holiday Jam

This holiday, celebrate culturally responsive community programs like Morpheus Youth Project, a group providing programming like breakdancing and broadcast journalism to youth in correctional facilities. All profits will directly help ensure MYP keeps going. Lagunitas Community Room, 237 NE Broadway, 6-9 pm, $5 suggested donation

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5

Northwest Abortion Access Fund Portland Launch Party

They say two heads are better than one and the recent exciting merger of the CAIR Project and Network for Reproductive Options is no exception. The mega org will continue to fight for reproductive rights by funding abortions for people across the Northwest. Show up to give a big warm welcome to the Northwest Abortion Access Fund at their Portland launch party. (Also see our feature this week about CAIR and NRO on page 10.) Killingsworth Dynasty, 832 N Killingsworth, 5:30- 7:30 pm, FREE

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

Marrow PDX

Founded in 2015, Marrow PDX has provided a special space created by and for teens. The youth-led grassroots organization seeks to empower young people, encourage self-exploration and education, and create community. Marrow is committed to interrupting systems of oppression and creating environments that fight all forms of marginalization.

Current opportunities: Board Members with proven experience in fundraising and/or business (meets once per month and requires work outside of meetings); Youth Facilitators (people 24-and-under to create programming including workshops, events, or other ideas that are one-offs or recurring); and Youth Board Members (high school-aged youth that meet once per month to determine the culture and calendar at Marrow).

To get involved or for more info, send an email to Daylynn at daylynn [at] marrowpdx [dot] org.