What We Have in Common

Sometimes I think old, rich people are especially angry at everything. They worry that if the wrong person gets elected for President: they will not get the tax breaks they need. Some will say their children and their grandchildren will suffer.

What they get upset about is nonsense. I think they are mad that someday they will die. This puts them in the same position as the average guy. They are not sure how to have something in common with the common man or woman.