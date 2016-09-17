Hippie-Critical Behavior

Your groovy intentional community is fine and dandy, but why do you think it’s okay to charge your Prius in a way that blocks the sidewalk for the rest of us to use? I’ve seen people with strollers, with disabilities, joggers, and elderly people have to walk out into the street to get around your dumb diagonally parked car and waist-high charge cord every day. It’s a joke that you think that safety cone you placed nearby makes up for it. Is it really too inconvenient to pull into your own driveway to do this? I’m sure you feel smug about saving the planet and all, but if you think about it, your constant need to juice up your fancy automobile is a drag on the rest of us who actually get off our asses and walk around the neighborhood.