Roll Another Number for the Road

I drink two fingers of whiskey and one 12oz beer every day. That's everyday for the past 15 years, give or take a 2-week break here and there. I never get drunk, just relaxed after a day of work. It hasn't affected my relationships, work or anything else. I only drink at home and if I do go to a bar or a friend's house, I usually get a soda and hold off drinking until I get back home if it's not too late. I'd never drive after drinking, nor have I ever called in sick due to a hangover.

I recently took another two-week break and found it odd that I felt absolutely no different. Not only did I not have any symptoms of withdrawals, but I felt exactly the same as I do when I drink.

Since I've been drinking almost every day for the last 15 years, does that make me an alcoholic? I don't think I'm in denial, but it's odd that I've never had a physically craving for alcohol, I just like the way it tastes and its relaxing effect.

My mom once told me that my grandmother HAD to have a glass of wine every Thanksgiving... EVERY Thanksgiving. She said that the fact she HAD to have it, albeit once a year, made her an alcoholic. I never bought into that mindset, but it does make me wonder exactly what the definition of an alcoholic is?

Do I have a problem?