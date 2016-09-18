No Place to Go

To the asshole bouncers who kicked my transitioning boyfriend out of the club for using the women's restroom-fuck you. My boyfriend has a vagina, so tell me, how is he supposed to use a restroom with urinals and one stall with no door? Why does my boyfriend need to fear for his live every time he has to pee? After carrying him by the lapels of his shirt and tossing him onto the street you demanded to see an ID as if he hadn't already been degraded enough. Without gender neutral bathrooms the least you could've done was be a fucking decent human being.

[NOTE FROM THE EDITOR: Hey I, Anon writer! We'd like to hear more about your experience. Please contact us at news@portlandmercury.com.]