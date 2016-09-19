I Love Murder Mystery

So lately there have been updated stories of the JonBenet case. I never knew the story growing up, especially in the part of the U.S. I grew up in. It just wasn't part of my world. Through time, I saw the name passed around a bunch, but still never took interest, thinking, I don't wanna know about some child pageant queen who was likely molested, as it seemed from my blurry attention span to whatever I caught on the subject. Currently, however, I love true crime murder mysteries and will watch marathons of it all day if I could. So in recent investigations, and study of evidence, some detectives were suggesting a suspect and possible killer. I came to the same conclusion. Sure, any show can make anyone look bad, but by just following the evidence, logic and reason, and common sense, I came to a hypothesis. I won't say my actual hypothesis, though.

So now my dream I had last night, and after watching the latest investigation, to which I found fascinating, and informative, but also creepy because it showed certain reenactments that were of a blurry little girl that contained no real pertinence to a story but just little clips, like watching old strange movies. I scare myself and I go there. Like a one second clip of little girl with blonde hair sneaking into a window? Or with the actual detectives in the room talking at a table in the foreground, with a human dressed in white in the background facing the wall? WTF.

To be continued...