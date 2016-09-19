I HATE House Flippers

We found the perfect house st a fantastic price. As everthing came together and we put in our offer and was going to sign, some flipper came in with a brief case full of cash. Told them to not sign but to take the cash offer. How could they refuse.

This was to be my home. Where I wanted to raise my family. Instead some flipper came in, stole my dreams and in 30 days had the house back on the market for $20K more.

How does the average person compete?