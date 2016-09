I'd like a $40 pizza, Mr. Mayor

I exercised my financial privilege and bought a pizza from Little Cesar's. Then I watched through the window as a homeless thief stole my USB front light off of my bike. Now I have to buy a new one. So fuck you, City Officials, for failing so hard at understanding homelessness, that a pizza from the cheery roman cost me $40. And fuck capitalism for imposing materialism on us humans.