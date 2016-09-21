Where Are You?

We were best friends in high school. I moved away for a few months for college but when I moved back you had completely dropped out. We were both at weird places in our lives at that point so I figured whatever but I still haven't heard from you and it's been 6 years, 6 fucking years. Did you hear when one of our friends nearly died? I know you still live in town but I haven't ever seen you. I just woke up crying from a dream that you showed up unannounced to my 25th birthday party, way back in March. I just wish you'd come back.