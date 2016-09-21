Driving Like an Asshole

This weekend I noticed I'd just passed a car in the next lane. The car had stopped for a pedestrian who was crossing the street, and I just motored on through. That incident made me realize I've been driving like an asshole recently. I have no idea what's up. I'm not an aggressive driver, and I'm not anti-pedestrian or anti-bike. I'm not on my phone (at least when I pull the douche moves). I've just gotten wrapped up in my own stuff, or maybe this is some peri-menopause thing, or whatever. But there's no excuse. If you have been trying to live your life and enjoy your morning or evening in SE and have had a VW golf rudely barge on through, that was probably me. I'm sorry, and like Comcast, I "hope to restore service shortly." I'll see if I can do a better job than Comcast, though.