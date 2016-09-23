Wake the Fuck Up!

I love you so much sweety BUT I am sick and tired of coming home after 14 hours of serving over priced vegan food to people who have laundry lists of "food allergies" and "preferences" utterly exhausted - only to have you pass out by my side....YOU are SLEEPING AGAIN...can you just rub my feet maybe a little? - pretend to care about what I think and how I feel - like you used to before we started dating... YOU DON'T EVEN remember your dreams.... like its a waste of time to always be sleeping and its actually demeaning for you to rather be drooling in a pool of nothing - unconsciousness than want to be with me. I understand you are so busy pursuing your degree in Philosophy and reading and writing all day takes its toll...but please please one night just surprise me by staying up for the moving or giving me a little "late night delight ;)" I am dying...I could be out on the town with what's his name or painting a picture nude while blasting Trent Reznor...instead I am just petting your hair and cooing to you like a newborn...