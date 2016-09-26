You appeared to be very confident with your gorgeous long legs and your stunning white smile. I enjoyed just observing you as your pooch took you for a walk in the park. I'm sure you're aware of your natural beauty, I was in complete awe.
There are sure a lot of healthy, beautiful people in Portland.
Sensuous one
