Please Don't Text at Stoplights

As I pulled to a stop in the left turn lane, I noticed that the driver and passenger in the car beside me were both texting while stopped at the light. I rolled down my window and asked, sweetly but sadly, "Isn't driving enough?"

She was a good sport about it. I said it was dangerous to text while driving. "Even at a stoplight?" I said yes. The light changed and I made my turn.

What I wish I'd been quick enough to say is that all of those who text or have phone conversations while driving put an unfair burden upon the rest of us.