Yes, There is Something Wrong with California

But of course at this point there's nothing to be done about it. California is a consumerist utopia, and now that it's been rotting for long enough, it has turned itself northwards. Not that I am going to condemn anyone for it. What does it matter? How many people are actually living life only through ill-will and bad intentions? Idiots are just idiots. They act that way because they don't see anything beyond their hamburger bun. California is only America concentrated into a Mediterranean turd along the West Coast. It's not a race of Americans, it's America itself in its most sophisticated form. We're all Californians now! But still, I don't want to be Californian. What can I do...