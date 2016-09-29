Shut that dog the F*ck up

Listen, I get it. You love to take a morning stroll through the Belmont District with your adorable dog. What is absolutely unacceptable is leaving your incessantly barking dog tethered to the bike rack in front of Stumptown for 20 minutes. Do you not realize that at 9am there are probably people still sleeping? Or maybe a business or two can hear the shrill sounds of selfishness through the voicebox of your annoying dog? Don't pretend like you can't hear that shit either. If i can hear it from across the street with windows closed, I'm sure you can hear it from inside the coffee shop.

Leave your fucking dog at home if you're going to park it in the cafe for a half hour you selfish bastard. Shame on you.