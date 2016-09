Driving in Circles

The lady in blue who caught your eye with those rainbow glasses had cried her fake eyelashes off that morning, her life had turned upside down overnight.

Still she found reasons to smile, and your farewell made her smile for REAL.

My life hasn't been a shit show since that day, things are MUCH better, but I have to say it.

Oh Mylanta!

Your timing is off :-/

I have no doubt you have a lovely soul that matched that handsome smile. Thanks for the kind words love.