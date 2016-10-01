Left My Truck in Your Driveway

Look you annoying vegetable. I've politely listened to you complain about the fact that you have no yard for your unfriendly dog to play in. You built a McMansion on a 5000 squair foot lot. You tore down the old house which had a yard to build your plywood Blooth monstrosity. Than you moved the rest of your paint chip eating family up from LA, dog in tow.

I get it, you have no yard for the dog to play in and you think it's ok to keep him in my yard with out asking. Given our arrangement, I figured it would be no issue for me to park my broke down ford in your drive way. Hopefully you read this. Im on vacation - back in 10 days. You can reach me in the comments. Oh and don't worry about the oil leak, I'll throw some cat litter down when I get back.