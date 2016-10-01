Look you annoying vegetable. I've politely listened to you complain about the fact that you have no yard for your unfriendly dog to play in. You built a McMansion on a 5000 squair foot lot. You tore down the old house which had a yard to build your plywood Blooth monstrosity. Than you moved the rest of your paint chip eating family up from LA, dog in tow.
I get it, you have no yard for the dog to play in and you think it's ok to keep him in my yard with out asking. Given our arrangement, I figured it would be no issue for me to park my broke down ford in your drive way. Hopefully you read this. Im on vacation - back in 10 days. You can reach me in the comments. Oh and don't worry about the oil leak, I'll throw some cat litter down when I get back.