Sunday Parkways Courtesy

My wife serves her Kiwanis club and her community by volunteering for Sunday Parkways by moving barriers and sheparding bicyclists along. You, good sir, came driving up, no doubt on your way to some vitally important appointment, possibly super-sized with extra cheese. I would've been frustrated, too, but you kept your cool and gave my wife a friendly "go fuck yourself." I'm sure your mom is very proud of you, or is she another old lady you pick on? I can only hope you follow your own advice. For the rest of your life, you'll always be lucky I wasn't there, you cowardly son of a bitch.