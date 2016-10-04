MAX Jerk

a max ticket checker just yelled at my daughter for trying to get away with using a youth pass. i was not there. my daughter is just barely 18. he asked to see her drivers license and so she was caught. fine. caught is caught. but instead of giving her a ticket and shutting up about it, he decided to berate her endlessly. what the hell was he trying to prove? and the worst part: the guy next to her didn't have a ticket at all! and dickhead only gave him a warning! no ticket. no yelling. wtf. my daughters ticket is for $175 which i would happily pay. (or not super happy, but fine with) i just hate that he had to be so mean about it. and unfair.