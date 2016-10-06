Driving in Portland

Where the fuck did most of Portland learn how to drive? Seriously, I would love to know! I've lived here for 25 years and it's only gotten worse. Why is this the only town where people will completely stop traffic to allow someone to turn left in front of them?! I'm not talking about when traffic is jammed and you're at a stop. No, I'm talking about you this morning, white Subaru. We were driving along just fine, no traffic, and you wanted to turn right while someone approached from the opposite way wanting to turn left. Did you proceed with your turn, like you should have? No, you FUCKING STOPPED and insisted that the driver turn left in front of you and gave up the right-of-way. I don't remember that in the DMV handbook when I was 16, so stop doing it Portland!