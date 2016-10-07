LEASH Your Fucking Dog

It's simple: your dog has to be on a leash in the Forest Park. All the time. No exceptions, including "under verbal control". I don't care if your dog just wants to "love on (me)". I don't like dogs. I don't like your dog. And I certainly don't like your self-entitled attitude. You think that your dog is an extension of you or a "member of your family". That is your delusion, I don't share it. All this blather about "respect" seems to come down to you do what you want to do and screw everyone else. It's the LAW, not a suggestion for you to observe if "you're feelin' it". Leash train your dog to walk in front of you, not to the side so that passing is difficult. Get over the delusion that you are in control of an off leash dog. You need therapy, not a dog. Stop trash talking medication, at least medication does not leave little bags of dog shit all over the Marquam Nature Park. I don't need to "get a life", you need to grow up.