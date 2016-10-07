Let Sleeping Dogs Lie... Somewhere Else

It's like this: your dog napping in the middle of the sidewalk with its tail fully extended may look bucolic while you sip your latte outside your favorite coffee bar. But it's not a dog, it's a liability. It's a trip and fall hazard. I wouldn't talk to a personal injury lawyer who couldn't gouge at least $200,000 worth of hamburger out of your self indulgent ass on a t&f suit. So think about it: do you really need another couple of hundred grand hanging over your head along with your student loans? If your dog won't fit under your seat, leave it at home. Just remember, there are lots of little old ladies about with very competent PI lawyers on speed dial. And no, Oregon's injury to dog law don't operate when your dog is the cause of an injury.