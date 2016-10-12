Eat Tacos Without Wash Hands

OkCupid has a system to report a variety of issues that violate their terms of service. If you can prove a photo is stolen (GIS), you can report it and sometimes... sometimes... they'll remove it. They have another reportable issue called "Spammer Grammar," which is obviously someone who is not well-versed in the English language.

Here's the deal: OkCupid DOESN'T CARE about these things. I've reported numerous stolen photos, and too many profiles to count that are obviously fake, yet the photos and profiles remain. Here are just a few examples:

"Who really want a partner and not someone who just want a nightstand or games!"

"One who find me interested and amazing"

"I have been alone for little while of 3 years now"

"Was watching my little man grew i have son of 7 years"

"Well at a point though i could handle it all by my self well "

"Going to be without brush my teeth"

Either there are more Trump supporters than I thought on OkCupid, or it's infested with scammers and the staff doesn't care. I know OkCupid loves to tout the number of members it has, but these fake/scam profiles have gotta go!