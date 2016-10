Get Your Own Lunch, Trumpelstiltskin!

I just wanted to apologize to the poor folks who had to share eating space with me at Hollywood FM today. Ya see, I lunch on a fairly tight budget, and I like to experiment sometimes. Today it was an 88¢ frozen entrée with a $2 chunk of Swiss from the cheese counter. Once it was nuked it inundated the area with a heavy funk. Anyway, it was one of those things where the taste was much better than the smell. I like cheese.