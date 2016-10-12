You're Clearly A Noobie

I Saw you at Cycle Gear on October 12, and I'm always happy to see other women motorcyclists. I left before you did, and I remember in my rear view mirrors, seeing you cut off car after car, speeding to catch up to me. Then, you ride my ass, right before dangerously cutting me off and then jumping into the other lane. You nearly dumped your bike as you swerved to avoid a collision with the car beside me. Why? To prove you're faster than me? Congratulations. You drive like an asshole. Where I come from, motorcyclists respect one another, not run each other off the road. So keep on driving like you're the shit, because one day you'll be the pile getting scrapped off the pavement.